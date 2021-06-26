Big E has qualified for the upcoming Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Big E win a non-title qualifier over WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.

Another blue brand spot will be filled in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match next Friday night as Sami Zayn faces Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match.

That will leave two SmackDown spots for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Monday’s RAW saw Ricochet defeat RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles to qualify for Money In the Bank, while Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre, and John Morrison defeated Randy Orton. Next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Triple Threat Qualifier to determine the final RAW brand Money In the Bank spot with Orton vs. Styles vs. McIntyre.

In SmackDown news on the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, Sonya Deville announced during tonight’s show that Carmella is her first selection for the match. Carmella did not have to qualify. Liv Morgan, who defeated Carmella last week on SmackDown, interrupted tonight’s segment and made her case for a Money In the Bank spot. Deville told her to prove she deserves a spot by defeating Carmella, which she did. It was never confirmed that Morgan has earned a spot, but we will keep you updated.

If Morgan is confirmed for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, that will also leave two spots for female SmackDown Superstars.

This week’s RAW saw Asuka and Naomi defeat Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify for Money In the Bank, while Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to earn the final two red brand spots for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre or RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)