WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

MVP and Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face on RAW as a follow-up to this past Monday’s Hell In a Cell main event on RAW, which saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeat Xavier Woods in a non-title match.

The post-match angle saw MVP lock himself inside the Cell while Lashley brutalized Woods as Kingston watched from the other side of the fence. Kofi will challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

Monday’s RAW will also feature six-woman action as Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke team with RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to face Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

WWE has been building to a title match with Brooke and Rose vs. Natalya and Snuka for a few weeks now. Flair is set to challenge Ripley for her title at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker in a Strap Match

* Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, and Charlotte Flair

* Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face with MVP to build to Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank