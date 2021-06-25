WWE has reportedly fired creative writer/producer Kenice Mobley, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Mobley, a stand-up comedian and podcast host, was just hired to work the RAW brand earlier this month. She made headlines this week for her recent appearance on the “Asian Not Asian” podcast, where she revealed that WWE did not require her to have any pro wrestling knowledge when they hired her. She received significant negative feedback from fans for some of her other comments on Twitter and the podcast, including not knowing if the WWE Champion was named “Bobby Ashley” or Bobby Lashley. You can click here for our original report on Mobley’s comments, along with some of her background information and her tweets on pro wrestling.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that Mobley’s comments received some attention within WWE. It was noted that Mobley was “under the gun” for speaking publicly about subjects that WWE did not want talked about. We mentioned before how WWE’s job listings for creative writers do not list a knowledge of pro wrestling as a requirement, so her comments didn’t come as a major surprise to some.

It was also reported by The Observer today that there was a negative reaction to Mobley’s comments, and that Mobley is not the only WWE writer in this situation, as this is typical of many of the writers. WWE officials were reportedly embarrassed by this going public due to the feeling that it makes the company look “blindingly stupid” to the outside world.

We noted before how Mobley protected her tweets after her podcast interview started making the rounds this week. She has made her Instagram account private since late last night.

On a related note, multiple sources are reporting that WWE is making more talent and staff cuts today. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.