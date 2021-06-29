WWE reportedly sold more than 30,000 tickets to SummerSlam in the first 12 hours of seats being on sale last week.

We noted before how it looked like WWE moved a significant amount of SummerSlam tickets in the pre-sales last week. Tickets were then put on sale to the general public on Friday morning. In an update, Sports Business Journal reports that sales for SummerSlam topped 30,000 tickets in the first 12 hours.

It had been reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that between 36,000 and 37,000 tickets were sold. Ticketmaster had the “current capacity” for SummerSlam listed at 41,661. SummerSlam tickets were available at various price points, and at one point during the pre-sales there were seats ranging from $300 up to $5,150 each.

WWE has had a goal of packing the house for SummerSlam as Allegiant Stadium will be open at full capacity. John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the rumored main event, and rapper Cardi B, who announced her pregnancy this past weekend, is the rumored host. It’s been reported that WWE is working on WrestleMania-level plans for the biggest show of the summer.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium can hold up to 65,000 fans for football games and that can be expanded to 72,000. The capacity for soccer games is 61,000.

