AEW announced this week that the Dynamite scheduled for September 8 at the Agganis Arena in Boston has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, October 27. This event was originally scheduled for April 15 of 2020, then changed to August 5, 2020, and then changed again to April 21 of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to those dates being changed, and the upcoming September date was just recently announced in mid-March. Now the date has been changed for a third time.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the event was moved at the request of Boston University. BU is using Agganis Arena as a vaccination site for their students and asked AEW to change the date for Dynamite.

BU announced in the spring that they are requiring students to get the COVID vaccine before the start of fall classes.

Fans who had already purchased tickets to the September 8 show will be able to use them on October 27, or receive refunds via their point of purchase.

