There has been a relatively low number of crossover viewers from WWE SmackDown on FOX to AEW Dynamite on TNT with Dynamite airing in the 10pm Friday night timeslot over the past two weeks.

The May 28 SmackDown episode averaged 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The AEW Friday Night Dynamite on TNT episode that same night averaged 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the key demo. SmackDown aired at 8pm ET, while Dynamite aired at 10pm, the first Friday Night Dynamite show to air this year due to the NBA on TNT.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that of people who had both TNT and FOX available in their homes, 13.77% of people who watched at least 1 minute of SmackDown also watched at least 1 minute of Dynamite.

It was noted that there were 3.858 million viewers who watched at least 1 minute of SmackDown on FOX.

The number barely improved with last Friday’s shows.

The June 4 SmackDown averaged 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demo. This was the second-lowest viewership since the show moved to FOX. AEW Friday Night Dynamite that same night drew 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the key demo, to mark the worst demo rating and lowest viewership in the history of the show.

It was noted that of people who had both TNT and FOX in their homes, 15.6% of the people that watched at least 1 minute of SmackDown also watched at least 1 minute of Dynamite.

The weekly crossover between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite was usually around 25% on Wednesday nights.

While Dynamite has been forced to air on Friday and Saturday night due to the NBA Playoffs, Meltzer noted that these temporary timeslots are also a way for AEW to gauge the Friday night timeslots for when the new Rampage show premieres on TNT beginning August 13.