As noted on Thursday, WWE officials are looking to use more themed shows in the near future, such as Old School RAW, King of the Ring, and Viewer’s Choice.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that FOX and USA/NBCU were a big part of the push for more themed shows to happen, and there are said to be several additional NBC Sports-integrated pitches being made.

The pitches include tie-ins with NASCAR, contingent around a major race that would integrate race cars and star drivers. Another pitch included NFL Night for the launch of Sunday Night Football, with football themed matches and angles, and NFL players and commentators appearing.

A Wrestling World Cup was also pitched, which would include all brands. Another pitch NBC has made would be a “Points Month” where wins, signature moves and other things are done to rack up “points” for wrestlers.

It remains to be seen if any of these pitches will actually happen, but we will keep you updated.

