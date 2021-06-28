WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to Twitter today to apologize for 2013 comments she made about WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, who passed away in April 2016.

Nikki and sister Brie Bella appeared on the July 26, 2013 edition of “Fashion Police” on E!, with Joan Rivers, who passed away in 2014. The clip features Nikki commenting on a photo of Chyna, saying how “we don’t know if it’s a man or a woman,” before Rivers joked that Chyna’s “vagina has a penis.”

That 2013 video went viral this weekend, which led to the Twitter Mob coming for Nikki.

The official Chyna Twitter account, ran by those close to the former WWE Women’s Champion, issued a statement on the video on Sunday, which has since been deleted. They tagged The Bella Twins in that statement and while the original post was deleted, and a second post was deleted, their replies to supportive fans are still live as of this writing. One fan asked why they tagged The Bella Twins in the now-deleted post.

“So all the people that follow them can see what we have said,” the account manager wrote back.

The second now-deleted statement reads like this: “That video from the @BellaTwins is disrespectful. Chyna would of been hurt by this. But we will just show love. I removed the previous tweet as they don’t need to receive so much hate. I just hope they are sorry. We will run this page and campaign with light not hate”

Nikki tweeted an apology this morning, noting that she is sorry and embarrassed by her “29 year old self,” and wishes she can take the comments back.

“I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police,” Nikki wrote. “I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”

Nikki’s statement was re-tweeted by the Chyna account shortly after she posted it.

You can see several related tweets below, including the video from 2013:

