Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Wardlow Week will continue tonight as the member of The Pinnacle faces off against Chandler Hopkins just days before his MMA cage fight against Jake Hager on Friday Night Dynamite. He easily defeated Jason Hotch on Elevation last night.

Dark will also see The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order continue as Max Caster and Anthony Bowens face 5 and Colt Cabana. The Dark Order will also be represented as Evil Uno and Stu Grayson battle KTB and Shane Mercer. In other tag team action for tonight, The Gunn Club will go up against The Chaos Project.

The women’s division will be featured tonight as Tay Conti tries to secure her sixth straight win. She will be facing Willow Nightingale.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the current line-up for tonight as of this writing:

* Tay Conti vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nyla Rose vs. Charlette Renegade

* Cezar Bononi vs. Dillon McQueen

* Dante Martin vs. Sonny Kiss

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Tucker

* Wardlow vs. Chandler Hopkins

* The Chaos Project vs. The Gunn Club

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Shane Mercer and KTB

* Colt Cabana and 5 vs. The Acclaimed