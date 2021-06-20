NJPW has announced its first US show in over a year.

“Resurgence” is slated for August 14, 2021, in Los Angeles at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum.

While no matches have been announced yet, NJPW has announced a list of participating wrestlers.

The list includes IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers, FinJuice, Shota Umino, and TJP.

Tickets for “Resurgence” will go on sale on June 30.

The last time NJPW held an event in the US was in February 2020 with “New Beginning in the USA.”

Below is NJPW’s full announcement: