El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of The Bullet Club are your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NJPW Kizuna Road event from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan saw Ishimori and Phantasmo defeat Roppongi 3K’s SHO and YOH in the main event to capture the titles.

This is the third title reign for Ishimori and Phantasmo. Roppongi 3K won the titles back on April 4 at the Sakura Genesis 2021 event, by defeating Suzuki-gun’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Stay tuned for more.

