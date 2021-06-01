“The Dangerous Tekkers” Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi are your new IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NJPW Road to Dominion event in Tokyo, Japan saw Taichi and ZSJ capture the titles by defeating “The Guerrillas of Destiny” Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Miho Abe accompanied ZSJ and Taichi to the ring.

This is the second reign for ZSJ and Taichi. Tonga and Loa won the titles to begin their seventh reign back at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One on January 4, by defeating ZSJ and Taichi.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots of the main event title change at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo:

