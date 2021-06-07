Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of NJPW Dominion! The show gets going early Monday at 5 am ET/2 am PT at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Dominion is streaming on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary.

– Hiromu Takahashi runs out to the ring to open up the show. He notes his injury is healing up well and will be back soon. He runs down the matches on tonight’s show. He also wants to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title right away.

SHO, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, Yurji Takahashi, and EVIL with Dick Togo

Owens calls out Tanahashi to start out the match. Multiple counters until Tanahashi gets in a side headlock. Tanahashi with a back elbow then a second rope crossbody, followed up with a bunch of strikes. He goes to hit the ropes, but Ishimori with a knee to the back. SHO ends up doing the same to Owens. Couple double team moves until Owens rolls to his corner and tags in Takahashi. YOSHI-HASHI also tags in and trades strikes with his opponent. Goto gets in the ring, assisted hip toss with YH, EVIL jumps in, but he just takes a bunch of kicks before rolling out to the floor.

Phantasmo now in there and doesn’t do much better at first. Bullet Club jumps the other team and brawling takes place out on the floor. YH still in the ring and he takes multiple back rakes by Bullet Club. Phantasmo with a coast to coast back rake! EVIL gets in there, body slam, cover, two. YH finally finds a window for the tag and brings Ishii. Hip toss on Owens, double kicks by Goto and Ishii. SHO with a double spear on Phantasmo and Ishimori. Ishii with big chops to EVIL in the corner.

Ishii getting tripped up by Togo twice, EVIL with a fisherman’s buster, cover, two. Ishimori tags in, throws a few forearms, but takes a suplex. Ishimori tries for a back handspring, but SHO catches him and goes for an armbar. Everybody getting in their moves now on each. Slingblade by Tanahashi on Ishimori. SHO looks to finish him, but Ishimori gets double knees to the chest. Phantasmo with a big splash off the top rope, cover, Ishii breaks it up. Exposed corner, Ishii ends up hitting it, Togo jumps up and chokes Ishii. Back to the legal men in the ring, Ishimori hits bloody cross on SHO, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, Yurji Takahashi, and EVIL via Pinfall

– Post-match, Bullet Club beats up Goto in the ring, and he gets smackdown in the head with his own title. Togo strangles Ishii while the other guys (minus Tanahashi) get beat up some more. Takahashi, EVIL and Togo look like they want a crack at the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles.

BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

Naito and Taichi get things started, but Taichi stalls a bit. Naito jokingly takes down the referee as he looks for some kind of wrestling action. Back and forth shots from both wrestlers. Taichi with a choke on Naito until SANADA gets in there for the save, but Sabre pulls him away. Both teams get in a few moves until there is a standoff. BUSHI and DOUKI tag in, fast action between the two, BUSHI with a hurricanrana, he then gets popped up and down on the top rope and sent to the floor. Brawling by both teams goes down out on the floor. Taichi choking Naito with a camera cable. Back in the ring, DOUKI continues to work over BUSHI.

Taichi tries to choke out BUSHI while looking to pin him, but the referee doesn’t fall for it and breaks that up. Sabre gets in there and continues to work over BUSHI’s neck. DOUKI tags in, power slam, looks for a double slam, but nobody home and he takes an enziguri. Naito and Taichi tag in, Naito with a shot and a hurricanrana. He catches Sabre running in and puts him down, dropkick to the back of the head. Naito with a boot to Taichi’s face, SANADA tags in, double hip toss, then basement dropkick, pin, two-count.

Taichi and Sabre get control of the match as they beat up SANADA. They look to finish him off, but Naito and BUSHI break that up. BUSHI with a big suicide dive on Taichi. DOUKI with a suicide dive of his own on BUSHI. Back in the ring, SANADA looks for skull end, reversal, back to it, nope, Sabre tries for a tricky pin. SANADA stops him and is able to reverse into a pin of his own for the win!

Winners: Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI via Pinfall

– Post-match, Taichi and Sabre get their tag titles and face off with Naito and SANADA for a potential future match. Hiromu Takahashi jumps in the ring for a quick celebration with his guys.

El Desperado (c) vs. YOH (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Feeling out/taunting as things get started. Desperado brings YOH down with a side headlock, although he fights out of it with a couple locks of his own. Action spills out to the floor, Desperado beats up the challenger as the referee begins his 20-count, but Desperado ends up throwing YOH in the ring and focuses on the knee that had previously put YOH on the shelf. Desperado with an indian deathlock, but YOH gets to the ropes for a break.

YOH finally gets in some offense, neckbreaker, cover, two-count. YOH with an inverted dragon screw leg whip on Desperado. Now, YOH is working on Desperado’s knee and keeps in a knee lock until Desperado is finally able to get to the ropes. The champ recovers, lands a few moves, suplex, cover, two. 15 minutes into the match. YOH ends up on the apron, gets brought down to the barricade. He tries to throw desperado into the barricade, he blocks it, turns around, then takes a shotgun dropkick, sending flying back to the barricade.

YOH back in the ring, and hits a splash down on Desperado, he then gets back in the ring and flips out and down on his opponent. Desperado in the ring, YOH with a missile dropkick, pin, two-count. YOH sent into the corner, Desperado with a kick to the knee and then a dragon screw leg whip. Both wrestlers are down as the crowd claps for them. Back and forth shots until each guy kicks at the other’s bad knee. Desperado looking to finish the match, YOH reverses into a rising knee strike. Couple pin attempts, only for two. YOH rolls through and locks in star gazing (modified leg lock), Desperado crawls to the ropes, but is rolled away from it. He nearly taps, but gets to the rope.

Desperado is up and throws a headbutt, goes for a move, reversed into a jack knife pin for a close three. Desperado runs into a thrust kick, but then drops YOH with a big right hand. Desperado drives YOH to the mat with Pinche Loco (Lifting spinning sitout double underhook facebuster) for the 1-2-3.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

– Post-match, SHO is in the ring to check on his partner. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori jump in the ring and announce they will face the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at a Kizuna Road event. Phantasmo goes to talk with El Desperado, but Ishimori takes the mic and says someone had jumped the line for a title shot, and he’s waited for his shot. Ishimori continues that Desperado has what he wants, and now it’s his turn. Desperado seems to agree as he sits in the corner. Desperado says he just won, and wants the final word. Desperado says he looks for to take Ishiomri out down the road.

– Quick intermission as NJPW cleans the ring for the final two matches.

Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb with Great-O-Khan

Ibushi charges in and lands a dropkick on Cobb. Ibushi with a bunch of strikes, but they don’t seem to do much to him. They throw multiple forearms at each other. Cobb with a double leg takedown, followed by ground and pound offense. Cobb gets control of the match and keeps Ibushi grounded. He works over the neck and back area of his opponent, cover, one-count.

Cobb stands on Ibushi back before heading to his corner to towel off. Cobb with some more big shots to the face, Ibushi goes down, cover, one-count. Ibushi gets up and slaps him, falls down, and eats a knee to the face. Cobb goes for a standing moonsault, but Ibushi gets his knees up. Cobb charges in, eats a boot, runs back at his opponent again and Ibushi drops low, sending Cobb out to the floor. Ibushi looks for a splash, caught in midair and nearly powerbombed down. Ibushi with a kick to the face, hits a big moonsault to the floor and clears out Cobb.

Ibushi in the ring, Cobb on the apron. Ibushi looks for the second rope deadlift suplex, but just can’t get the big man up. Cobb heads up to the second rope and is looking for a big move, but Ibushi fights out of it and hits a top rope hurricanrana, cover two-count. Ibushi looking for the kamigoye, Cobb catches him with an underhook belly-to-belly suplex. Cobb with a big elbow in the corner, running side suplex, cover, two. He looks for tour of the island, Ibushi jumps out of it and hits a high kick.

Kamigoye to Cobb’s face, cover, two! Ibushi can’t believe it. He pulls down the knee pad and looks for another, blocked. Cobb flips Ibushi over and hits a kamigoye of his own. Cobb is too out of it to follow-up quickly though, cover, two. Cobb looks for another finisher, nope, Ibushi leaps and gets popped up, crashes down on Cobb knee-first, hits another kamigoye, cover, and that will do it this time.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

Some mat wrestling between the two wrestlers as we get things going. Lots of headlocks as the two try to get some momentum. Shingo with a shoulder tackle that takes Okada down. He’s able to catch Shingo with an arm drag. More mat wrestling into a a stalemate. Okada taken down, Takagi with a senton, nobody home. Okada goes for one of his own and Takagi gets his knees up.

Okada sent out to the floor, continues to focus on the back and Takagi sends Okada into the barricade, then hits a suplex. Back in the ring, Takagi with a bunch of shots to the midsection, and another shoulder tackle. Takagi talking some trash as he throws light kicks to Okada’s face. Okada looking to fight off his opponent, but he can’t string together any moves. Okada flips out of a suplex, hits a running back elbow and both men are down.

They end up on the floor with Okada hitting a draping DDT from the barricade down to the floor. Referee starts up his 20-count, both make it in and Okada continues his offense with a body slam. He heads up to the top rope, leaps, rolls through, and runs into a bunch of heavy strikes. Takagi with more massive shots in the corner, a bunch of headbutts until the referee pulls him away. Okada explodes out of the corner with a shotgun dropkick. Okada with a bunch of forearms to the head. Okada looks for a dropkick, Takagi holds back, but runs right into money clip, twisting tombstone (landed weirdly), and back into the money clip submission.

Backbreaker by Okada and right into the money clip as he keeps Takagi in the middle of the ring. Takagi trying to fight out of it with punches. Takagi finally got to the ropes for the break. Takagi and Okada out to the floor, both battling for a big move, and Takagi hits made in Japan on the floor! Referee with a 20-count, Takagi in first, Okada makes it back in at 19. Huge lariat in the corner to Okada. Takagi puts Okada on his shoulders and heads to the second rope. Okada tries to fight out of it and Takagi hits stay dream, cover, 1-2-no.

Takagi with a bunch of forearms to the face. 30 minutes in. Okada nails a dropkick as Takagi charges in. Okada hits a tombstone, looks for rainmaker, and Takagi hits a big lariat instead. Slow back and forth strikes in the middle of the ring, but neither going down. Death valley driver by Takagi, pumping bomber, no, single-arm rainmaker by Okada. He hits another one. Now, Okada calls for rainmaker, swing and a miss, Takagi hits another of his own. Massive pumping bomber lands on Okada, cover, two-count. Last of the dragon, no, Okada looks for tombstone, no, dragon suplex on Okada. Takagi lands a sliding forearm, made in japan hits, cover, 1-2-3!

Winner: Shingo Takagi via pinfall to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

– Post-match, Okada is helped out of the ring. Takagi gets the title put around his waist and he celebrates a bit. “You deserve it” chant from the crowd. Takagi gets on the mic and says the title is here, this is not a dream, it’s a reality. He then introduces himself as the new champion. He talks about losing to Will Ospreay about a month ago, but he survived. He continues that he’s been through a lot, but he’s back at the top. He says this is the end though, he still has a lot to do. He then calls out Kota Ibushi and Ibushi makes his way to the ring. Takagi says Ibushi had the title two months ago, but now he has, and he’s calling Ibushi out. He asks Ibushi for an answer right now. Ibushi takes the mic and says “let’s do it.” The two face-off for a moment. Gold glitter falls down in the ring as Takagi celebrates some more.