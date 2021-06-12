The latest episode of NJPW Strong streamed on NJPW World last night.
In the main event, Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta defeated Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater. This was Yehi’s NJPW Strong debut.
Below are the results and highlights from last night’s show:
* Hikuleo defeated Alex Coughlin
* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush defeated Clark Connors & The DKC
* Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta defeated Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater
