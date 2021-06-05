The latest episode of NJPW Strong streamed on NJPW World last night.

During last night’s show, Satoshi Kojima made his NJPW Strong debut. He and Karl Fredericks defeated JR Kratos and Danny Limelight.

As noted, Satoshi made his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling on Thursday. He defeated Cody Deaner.

Below are the results and highlights from Road To Ignition:

* TJP defeated Kevin Knight

* Barrett Brown def. Adrian Quest

* Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks defeated Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)