New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced NJPW Strong will have its first matches ever in front of a live audience on Monday, August 16.

NJPW announced the Fighting Spirits Unleashed 2021 series will see fans welcomed to the Thunder Studio in Long Beach, California.

Nine matches are planned to take place at the event. Limited tickets will be on sale, Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM PDT.

Wrestlers that are scheduled for the event include NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks.

NJPW Strong premiered in August 2020 on NJPW World and FITE.

Below is NJPW’s full announcement: