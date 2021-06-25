New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced NJPW Strong will have its first matches ever in front of a live audience on Monday, August 16.
NJPW announced the Fighting Spirits Unleashed 2021 series will see fans welcomed to the Thunder Studio in Long Beach, California.
Nine matches are planned to take place at the event. Limited tickets will be on sale, Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM PDT.
Wrestlers that are scheduled for the event include NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks.
NJPW Strong premiered in August 2020 on NJPW World and FITE.
Below is NJPW’s full announcement:
After announcing the return of US fans to matches for the ‘Resurgence’ event, New Japan Pro-Wrestling today announced the ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ series. The series will see fans welcomed to Thunder Studio in Long Beach for the ‘NJPW STRONG’ brand’s first matches ever in front of a live audience on Monday, August 16.
Premiering in August 2020 on NJPW World and FITE, NJPW STRONG began without a live crowd, but has quickly become critically acclaimed and a favorite of fans around the world. The Friday broadcast has seen the introduction to NJPW fans of STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, ‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser and ‘The Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush, as well as the appearance of popular stars active in Japan like ‘The Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson and NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, all of whom will be in action at Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021.
Nine matches are planned to take place at ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ for future broadcast on STRONG, with extremely limited tickets on sale on Wednesday June 30 at 10AM PDT. New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been staging events with fans in attendance in Japan since July 11 2020, all with the safety of fans, staff and wrestlers taken as top priority. As a result and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required during the event when not eating or drinking.
Fans not in attendance can watch NJPW STRONG every Friday night at 10e/7p on NJPW World and FITE.
NJPW STRONG: FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED 2021
Monday August 16, 2021 Doors: 6:30PM Start: 7:30PM
Thunder Studio
20434 South Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach CA 90810
Ticket on sale: Wednesday June 30, 10am PDT
General Admission (standing): $60
Ringside C: $80
Ringside B: $100
Ringside A: $120
Tickets on sale Wednesday June 30:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fighting-spirit-unleashed-2021-in-los-angeles-tickets-160161644791
*Attendees will be asked to wear a mask during the event when not eating or drinking.
* Sales price includes tax* Other fees such as service/processing fees will be charged* Please be advised that event-day tickets may sell out early. Thank you for your understanding.
*Thunder Studio is a *closed studio set*. There is *no* entry to or exit from the venue after the event starts even if you hold a valid ticket. Thank you for your understanding.
Participating wrestlers
NEVER Openweight Champion: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White
STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor
‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson
‘The Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush
Shota Umino
Ren Narita
‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser
‘The Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks
‘Wild Rhino’ Clark Connors
‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo
More names and match card TBA.