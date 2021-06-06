As noted earlier today, WWE announced that SummerSlam will be in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on August 21.

The Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. fight will also be in Vegas and on August 21.

According to PWInsider, WWE is well aware of the event and has a plan.

WWE’s plan is to conclude SummerSlam with enough time for fans to be able to attend the fight or watch it on PPV.

SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18.