NWA When Our Shadows Fall takes place later today at 4 pm ET at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The PPV is streaming for $19.99 on FITE.

Some of the featured matches include NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis going up against Trevor Murdoch. Also, fresh off her victory over Riho on the AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In, Serena Deeb defends the NWA Women’s World Championship against Kamille.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage! Below is the final card:

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch

NWA Women’s World Championship

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille

NWA World Tag Team Championship

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos (c) vs. War Kings (Jax Dane and Crimson) vs. NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer

Non-Title Grudge Match: There Must Be A Winner

NWA Television Champion The Pope vs. Tyrus

Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell

JTG vs. Fred Rosser

The End (Odinson and Parrow) vs. Sam Rudo and Sal Rinauro vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450