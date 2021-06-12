NXT TakeOver: In Your House takes place tomorrow night at 8 pm ET on Peacock/WWE Network (Pre-Show at 7:30 pm ET). Earlier today, a Global Press Conference was held and hosted by Todd Pettengill and Wade Barrett.

The panel featured: NXT Champion Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight.

The group answered numerous write-in questions from the media, which you can see in the video below. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Pete Dunne the following question: “If you win the WWE NXT Championship do you see yourself taking it to NXT UK for regular defenses?”

“NXT UK is my brand, and it always will be my brand, I built it, so that door is never closed,” Dunne responded. “But listen, I’m not going to be defined by a record-breaking title run with the NXT UK Title. My career is going to be defined by what I do with the NXT Title, and that starts tomorrow.”

Here is the full card for tomorrow’s show:

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Karrion Kross (c) vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Ember Moon

WINNERS TAKE ALL FOR THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE AND NXT TAG TEAM TITLES

Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (c) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza)

LADDER MATCH FOR THE MILLION DOLLAR TITLE

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez