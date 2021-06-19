AEW star Nyla Rose has filed to trademark her ring name and “The Native Beast.”

The former AEW Women’s Champion filed the trademarks on June 15 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Nyla Rose” and “The Native Beast” were both filed under entertainment services and merchandise.

Below are the descriptions:

International Class 025: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

As noted, Nyla Rose took the #1 spot from Thunder Rosa in the AEW women’s rankings this week.