WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view and reacted to fan praise for he and Michael Cole after he was a trending topic.

“Flyin home from #HIAC.. Just took a SICK portrait selfie. Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too,” McAfee wrote.

One fan disagreed with the praise and said McAfee is the worst commentator in WWE history.

McAfee responded, “I was trending today because people were saying I was ‘great’ so.. I don’t know what to believe anymore. I’m happy this is the REAL Nate tho.. if this was some fake ass Nate we’d never be split on opinions here.. but REAL Nate stepped up and got to the bottom of it..Thanks Cheech”

McAfee also explained the viral “piss missile” term he used during Seth Rollins’ win over Cesaro at Hell In a Cell. There was a spot where Cesaro shoved Rollins’ own glove into his mouth, clotheslined him, and then kicked the glove into the ThunderDome crowd. McAfee stated on commentary that Cesaro “punted it like a piss missile.”

A fan on Twitter asked what a “piss missile” is and McAfee responded.

“I seent there was some reaction to that.. a piss missile is when you absolutely bomb something.. A punt, a homerun, a great throw, anything like that. Cesaro hit that thang CLEAN,” he wrote.

You can see Pat’s full tweets below:

Flyin home from #HIAC.. Just took a SICK portrait selfie. Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too. pic.twitter.com/RjErpxxwTu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021

I seent there was some reaction to that.. a piss missile is when you absolutely bomb something.. A punt, a homerun, a great throw, anything like that. Cesaro hit that thang CLEAN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021