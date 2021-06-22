Wrestling Inc. ran a story on Monday regarding streaming issues during Sunday’s WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

In a correction, the widespread streaming issues only occurred during the pre-show. Wrestling Inc. has learned that Peacock recognized problems during the Hell In A Cell pre-show on Sunday, which started at 7 pm ET. However, Peacock resolved the issues by 7:15 pm, well before the 8pm pay-per-view start time or any matches. We apologize for any confusion.

Regarding other users having issues during the show, WWE and Peacock officials have confirmed that customer service contacts were on par with previous Peacock pay-per-views. There were no other widespread issues throughout the entirety of the pay-per-view telecast.

The next WWE pay-per-view on Peacock will be WWE Money In The Bank on Sunday, July 18th.