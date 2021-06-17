AEW has teased the launch of a new AEW Championship title.

On Wednesday night, AEW’s official Twitter handle posted two close-up shots of a belt along with the eyes emoji.

Reacting to the post, fans on social media speculated that AEW could be preparing to launch the rumored Trios Championship or the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Last December, AEW Chairman Tony Khan said on a media call that plans were in place to introduce the Trios Title this year. “If it happens, it will most likely be in 2021,” Khan said. “I’ve been seriously thinking about it. I think there’s a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams.”

Several fans also brought up the idea of AEW introducing new replica titles belts.

