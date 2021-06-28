AEW stars Anna Jay and Jungle Boy have went public with their relationship.

As seen below, Jungle Boy took to Instagram today and posted a photo of the happy couple sharing a kiss in the parking lot.

There had been some speculation the two due to comments made on social media, but this is the first confirmation that they are together. The couple is currently trending on Twitter due to the photo.

Jay has been on the shelf with a shoulder injury since February, and was expected to be out of action for 6-12 months. Jungle Boy just challenged Kenny Omega for his AEW World Title on AEW Dynamite this past Saturday night.

You can see Jungle Boy’s photo below: