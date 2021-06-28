Released WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of his impressive physical transformation.

Murphy wrote that the chip on his shoulder “is getting bigger” and that he’s in the process of looking in the mirror and evaluating.

Sometimes we gotta look in the mirror and evaluate… I’m evaluating! And the chip on my shoulder is getting bigger! Watch out! I’m the hungriest wolf!

Murphy was among the six WWE Superstars released earlier this month as part of the company’s budget cuts. Following his release, Murphy issued a statement in which he vowed to show the wrestling world why he was WWE’s “Best Kept Secret” as he embarks upon his post-WWE career.

In the aftermath of his release, a report noted that a lot of indie promoters have “significant interest” in booking Murphy as they believe in his ability to have “dream matches” with top indie wrestlers.

Murphy’s standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Tuesday, August 31.

See below for his Instagram post: