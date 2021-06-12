A parent (Adam Ernst) snapped a photo of Seth Rollins purchasing a drink from their daughter’s lemonade stand.

“Attn: Pro wrestling fans,” Ernst wrote. “So, Ari decided she wants to make extra money to buy an iPhone and has been doing lemonade stands for herself, and you never know who will randomly show up and buy some lemonade.”

As noted, outside of the ring, Rollins is opening up another coffee shop in Iowa under the 392 Caffe name. In 2019, Rollins partnered with 392 Caffe to open his first coffee shop in Davenport, Iowa.

Rollins didn’t have such a great night on Friday’s SmackDown after Cesaro returned and attacked him during Rollins’ segment with Bayley.