Comedian Donnell Rawlings took a photo with Vince McMahon last night at the Dave Chappelle & Friends comedy show.

The event took place at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

“No caption needed! Legend!” Rawlings wrote in the caption.

Last May on WWE’s The Bump, former WWE star JTG noted that McMahon is a big fan of Chappelle’s work. JTG said the creation of Cryme Tyme had a lot to do with Vince’s enjoyment of Chappelle’s Show.

“When we first came out, the reasons that we were brought out was because Vince McMahon loved Dave Chappelle — Chappelle’s Show. We were doing a lot of those types of skits [like Chappelle did]. We did those skits, and we had great chemistry on screen because we were friends. We knew each other without speaking.

“That was the relationship that Shad and I had. Sometimes, we could look at each other and we’d be in a situation. We’d look at each other and knew what each other was thinking. We’d make eye contact and bust out laughing sometimes because I knew what he was thinking.”

McMahon’s most recent in-person WWE appearance was on April 10 for night one of WrestleMania 37.