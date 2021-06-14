The Way (Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famers The Kliq with their ring gear at last night’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

As seen in the photos below, Gargano paid tribute to Shawn Michaels, while Theory dressed as “Diesel” Kevin Nash, LeRae as “1-2-3 Kid” Sean Waltman, and Hartwell as “Razor Ramon” Scott Hall.

Michaels and Triple H joined The Way for a backstage photo shoot.

Michaels tweeted photos from the shoot and joked, “I don’t know what’s cooler about these photos… their gear or the fact I didn’t pull a hamstring!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT”

Triple H joked on LeRae’s dog being dressed as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, writing, “Wait … why are my ears so big??? #NXTTakeOver”

Gargano billed his group as The Leaders of The New Generation.

He wrote, “When you set out to do something that no one else can do.. the first thing you do is you look to your blood.. you look to your buddies.. you look to your friends.. you look.. to The Way! #LeadersOfTheNewGeneration #HouseOfWay #Kliq #NXTTakeOver

LeRae revealed that she created her own gear. She wrote, “The most absurdly giddy I’ve ever been making my gear! [hearts emoji]”

Hartwell added, “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last. BUT BAD GUYS DO #NXTTakeOver IN YOUR HOUSE”

Waltman responded to LeRae’s tweet and wrote, “You’re definitely the 123 Kid of that group, no doubt. Especially the babyface version of you! Thank you Candice🙏 #NXTTakeOver”

You can see more tweets from The Way and DX below:

