Triple H made an appearance today at the Philadelphia 76ers game.

The WWE Hall of Famer joined All-Star Center Joel Embiid to help kick off Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Triple H rang the 76ers’ Liberty Bell with the use of his sledgehammer.

Last month, Embiid celebrated his win against Washington by paying homage to DX. He has cited that his favorite wrestlers are Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

