The USF Police Department in Tampa is presently in the lookout for a man who stole property from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center.

USFPD Tampa’s official Twitter handle posted a few photos of the suspect along with the following alert on Saturday:

USF Police needs your help in identifying the individual listed in this alert. Anyone who has information on the identity of this individual or information on this case is asked to call USF Police at 813-974-2628.

The alert noted that “several items” were lifted from the arena located on the campus of the University of South Florida. It also specified that the items belonged to the WWE.

On the above date and time, the unidentified suspect pictured below, removed several items from inside the Yuengling Center belonging to the WWE. The suspect below is seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He appears to be a HIM between the ages of 25-30 with brown hair, a mustache and light goatee. If information about the suspect is ascertained, please contact the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.

The Yuengling Center is home to all WWE events until July 16, when WWE kicks off a 25-city tour starting with a live episode of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

See below for the tweet: