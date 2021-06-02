Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode will feature the return of musician Poppy.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Poppy, but there’s some speculation on Poppy possibly pursuing an in-ring career.

Tonight’s NXT segment featured a backstage segment where NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae ranting about why NXT keeps bringing Poppy back. She then wondered if Poppy is trying to become the next Bad Bunny, a reference to the rapper and his successful run that carried him through the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37.

Poppy has done a significant amount of NXT Loud music work over the past several years. Her “Say Cheese” single is the current NXT theme song, which she performed live at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

Triple H tweeted on Poppy’s return and wrote, “You can hear her sound on each episode and next week you can see her BACK @WWENXT on @USA_Network… @poppy is #NXTLOUD… Poppy is #WWENXT!!!!!”

She responded, “Let’s go Mr. H [horns sign emoji]”

LeRae also tweeted about Poppy’s return, writing, “Uuuuugh! Are we STILL talking about @poppy coming to NXT next week? How about we talk about something that matters like…. I dunno…. the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

Poppy responded, “see you real, real soon. #WWENXT [black heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji]”

Next week’s NXT show will also feature Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

Tonight’s show saw a furious Moon hit the ring and call out NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, wanting revenge for what she did to Shotzi Blackheart last week. Gonzalez ended up coming out and they briefly fought until security and NXT General Manager William Regal held Gonzalez back. That’s when Kai attacked Moon from behind in the middle of the ring, and laid her out.

Moon was later interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell. She promised to start taking pieces away from Gonzalez, starting next week with Kai, and then ending with the NXT Women’s Title at the “Takeover: In Your House” event. WWE has not confirmed Moon vs. Gonzalez for Takeover as of this writing, but it looks like Moon will officially issue the challenge on next week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT, which will be the “Takeover: In Your House” go-home show. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s episode:

