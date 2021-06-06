August Grey may be the next challenger for WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode saw Grey wrap his 8 month feud with Ariya Daivari by defeating him in the main event. It was teased on commentary that Grey might be the next one to step up to Kushida.

Kushida defended his title this past Tuesday on NXT, retaining over the debuting Carmelo Hayes in an Open Challenge. He indicated after the win that he wants to continue defending his title via Open Challenge.

Grey has not competed on NXT TV since his March 17 loss to LA Knight.

Stay tuned for more. You can see footage from Grey vs. Daivari below: