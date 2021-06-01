It looks like Hit Row Records will be in action during tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

As seen below, WWE released a pre-show segment with Drake Maverick and Ever-Rise having words with Hit Row (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) as they arrived to the WWE Performance Center this afternoon. Things got heated between Scott and Maverick until Killian Dain jumped in between them.

The Hit Row stable of wrestling rappers debuted together a few weeks back, and have recently cut promos on how they want all the gold in NXT. Their first win came on the May 18 NXT show as Adonis and Top Dolla defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

On a related note, WWE also released post-show video of Legado del Fantasma backstage. Santos Escobar talked about how Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde have been there for him, so he will be at ringside tonight as they challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for the titles.

Wilde noted that tonight will be there coronation as they follow in Escobar’s footsteps and become leaders of leaders, champions of champions. Escobar added that they will do what they do best tonight – take what’s theirs.

Escobar recently started a new feud with NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. That feud should progress during tonight’s show as they are expected to face off for the title at the “Takeover: In Your House” event on June 13.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano will open the show with only picture-in-picture commercial breaks. The winner will become the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross at Takeover

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend their titles against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza