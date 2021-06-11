Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced tonight on Twitter that it will return on August 1, 2021.

The promotion tweeted, “Kept you waiting, huh? PWG returns on Sunday, August 1st!”

PWG has not had a show since December 20, 2019. During the event, Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb to become the new PWG World Champion.

They had a show scheduled for March 29, 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bandido was originally going to defend the PWG World title against Jonathan Gresham.

Impact star Trey Miguel commented on the return and made it known that the Rascalz never lost the PWG Tag Team titles.

He tweeted, “The Rascalz never lost the PWG Tag Titles and last time I checked, and @TheBadReed and I are still Rascalz soooooo…… You’re move @OfficialPWG !?”

As of this writing, no matches or other details have been announced for the August show.

