PROGRESS Wrestling released “Chapter 112: The Flowers Are Still Standing!” earlier today. The event is available to stream on the Peacock or Demand Progress.
In the main event, Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos became the new Progress Tag Team Champions after defeating Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen.
Below are the results:
* Elijah defeated Danny Black
* Warren Banks defeated LK Mezinger
* Danny Jones & Brendan White defeated TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo
* Dan Moloney defeated Gene Munny
* Mercedes Blaze & Gisele Shaw defeated Kanji & Alexxis Falcon
* Dean Allmark defeated Chris Ridgeway
* Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II defeated Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)
