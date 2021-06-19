PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 113: Warp Into Monster Disco Hell” was today, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

During the event, PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir successfully defended the title against ELIJAH.

Also, Kanji successfully defended the PROGRESS Women’s Championship against Mercedes Blaze.

“Chapter 13” was available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:

* Alexxis Falcon defeated Gisele Shaw

* Man Like DeReiss defeated TK Cooper

* Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny) defeated Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

* Dean Allmark defeated Chuck Mambo

* Laura DiMatteo defeated Taonga

* Jody Fleisch defeated Danny Black

* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway, Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Warren Banks, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II

* Cara Noir (c) defeated ELIJAH (PROGRESS World Championship Match)

* Kanji (c) defeated Mercedes Blaze (PROGRESS World Women’s Championship Match)