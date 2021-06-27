British promotion RevPro announced Jamie Hayter would defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Skye Smitson at Live At The Cockpit 51 on July 4.

According to the promotion, shortly after the announcement was made both women were offered tryouts with NXT UK. Both decided to accept and the title was vacated.

With no champion or challenger, RevPro has since announced Zoe Lucas and Gisele Shaw will meet for the vacant title.

Hayter appeared last year in NXT UK, losing to Piper Niven. In 2019, Hayter made her AEW debut in a loss against Britt Baker. She also teamed up with Emi Sakura in a victory over Rhio and Shanna.

Undisputed British Women’s Championship declared vacant. Former Champions Zoe Lucas & Gisele Shaw will compete to crown a new champion on July 4th.https://t.co/TcMeKdZFjJ pic.twitter.com/5Xy0aCM8Tx — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 27, 2021