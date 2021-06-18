The Hell In a Cell match between SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled close tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, as expected.

It was noted by PWInsider that Mysterio vs. Reigns, with the Universal Title on the line, is booked to take up the majority of the second hour of SmackDown.

As noted, tonight’s show will also feature Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, King Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Corbin’s crown on the line, plus Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Commander Azeez and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in tag team action.

You can click here for our earlier report on WWE moving the Mysterio vs. Reigns match from Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to tonight’s SmackDown.

On a related note, the WWE On FOX Twitter account released a Tale of the Tape graphic for Mysterio vs. Reigns, which you can see below. The image was released before WWE moved the match to SmackDown. Also below is a WWE Instagram graphic that shows Reigns is about to win his 4th Hell In a Cell match while currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at 3 Cell wins. Randy Orton is next with 5 Cell wins, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has 6, and The Undertaker has 8.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.