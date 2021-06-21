ROH has announced that The Briscoe Brothers are set to do battle in the first-ever “Fight on The Farm” next month.

Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe will wrestle another match against each other on their family chicken farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware. The match will air during the ROH TV episode that premieres during the weekend of July 3.

The storyline behind the “Fight on the Farm” is that Papa Briscoe is once again trying to get Mark and Jay to settle their issues by wrestling a match. Mark defeated Jay via count out on the 500th episode of ROH TV back in April. The Briscoes then took a loss to EC3 and Flip Gordon on ROH TV in May, when Gordon used Jay’s chain to knock Mark out.

This weekend’s ROH TV episode featured a segment, seen below, where Mark and Jay had words in front of the ring on their farm. Their father interrupted and said the brothers will now go the old school route to make things right between them, with a “Fight on the Farm.”

The Briscoe Brothers are 11-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, and one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Jay is a two-time ROH World Champion.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video of The Briscoes from ROH TV: