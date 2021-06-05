ROH World Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams was hit by a car earlier this week.

Williams took to Twitter and announced that he was walking his dog on Thursday when a man ran a red light going less than 25mph, striking him as he crossed the street.

“Firstly, I’ll be okay. I got full on hit by a car yesterday x-ing the street. Guy blew a red going ~25mph. I flew for what felt like a full second, landed high on my back. Just so unbelievably lucky & grateful that my dog who was walking with me was somehow not hit & she’s okay,” Williams wrote.

He continued in follow-up tweets, “I’d take the hit for her any day & it could’ve been so much worse. There are a lot of things about it that were lucky in that weird way. Like, it’s lucky this a-----e idiot driver hit a 32 y/o pro wrestler & not the old couple that was crossing from the other side in front of me. Also I now know that the times I said ‘I feel like I got hit by a car’ I really wasn’t THAT far off. Also annoying it wasn’t on camera because it must have looked insane.”

Williams was apparently in a hospital at one point with a neck brace on, based on the selfie he tweeted, but he noted in a later tweet that he was at home recovering.

He wrote, “Ah dang I should give the detail that I’m home with my dog & not like laid up in the hospital. Thanks for being so kind everyone. [red heart emoji x 2] Pls look where you’re driving, not everyone out there chose to spend their life getting their body accustomed to being flung through the air.”

Hot Sauce, who re-signed with ROH back in January, currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Rhett Titus. There is no word on if Williams will miss any ring time because of this incident, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Williams’ related tweets below:

