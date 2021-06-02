A video package is shown highlighting Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams of The Foundation retaining the ROH Tag Team Championship against Matt Taven & Mike Bennett of The OGK after the usual ROH signature video package.

Joe Keys and LSG make their entrances.

Joe Keys vs. LSG

Keys takes LSG to the mat with a modified reverse single leg takedown. LSG eventually goes for a Sharpshooter on Keys. Keys locks LSG backward, sending him to the ropes. Keys hits a Suplex on LSG. LSG goes for a single leg takedown on Keys. Keys attempts to reverse that into a roll up, LSG blocks that. Keys connects with several forearms to LSG. LSG kicks Keys. Keys rolls LSG up for a two count. LSG pins Keys with a Crucifix to get the three count.

Winner: LSG

A video package is shown on VLNCE UNLTD and The Foundation.

The Foundation’s Jay Lethal, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham & ROH Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus make their entrance. Kenny King has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary. VLNCE UNLTD’s Brody King, Homicide, Chris Dickinson & ROH Television Champion Tony Deppen make their entrance.

The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody Kong, Homicide, Chris Dickinson & Tony Deppen)

Deppen ducks a clothesline attempt by Williams as the bell rings. Williams connects with several forearms to Deppen. Williams chops and strikes Deppen in the corner. Deppen connects with a knee strike to Williams. Deppen runs towards Williams. Williams catches Deppen in a Fireman’s Carry position. Deppen elbows the head of Williams to get out of it. Williams goes for a Piledriver on Deppen, Homicide breaks it up.

Later in the match, Homicide hits a modified arm-drag on Lethal. Homicide connects with a back elbow to Lethal. Homicide hits a Senton to the outside through the ropes on Gresham and Titus. Lethal hits a pair of superkicks on King. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher on King, colliding with Homicide on the apron during the back-handspring portion of the move. King catches Lethal on his shoulders. King hits a Piledriver on Lethal. King pins Lethal for the win.

Winners: VLNCE UNLTD (Brody Kong, Homicide, Chris Dickinson & Tony Deppen)

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.