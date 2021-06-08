Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about the upcoming Pure Rules Match between Josh Woods and Silas Young and the Survival Of The Fittest tournament.

A video package is shown on Demonic Flamita and Rey Horus.

Demonic Flamita and Rey Horus make their entrances.

Survival Of The Fittest – Round One Match:

Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus

Flamita and Horus lock up. Horus backs Flamita to the corner. They lock up once more. Flamita backs Horus to the corner. Flamita kicks Horus in the midsection to take him down to the mat. Flamita eventually hits a code-breaker on Horus. Flamita superkicks Horus. Flamita rolls Horus up for the three count.

Winner: Demonic Flamita

Silas Young and Josh Woods make their entrances. This match will have a 30-Minute Time Limit.

Pure Rules Match:

Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

They lock up. Young takes Woods to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Young eventually hits an Anarchist Suplex on Young. Young pins Woods for a two count. Woods hits a running neck-breaker on Young. Woods runs towards Young. Young catches Woods in a Fireman’s Carry position. Young slams Woods to the mat, dropping him off his shoulders. Young goes for a Modified Moonsault, Woods gets out of the way as Young lands on his feet. Woods locks in the Beast Lock on Young. Young taps out.

Winner: Josh Woods

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.