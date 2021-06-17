WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has asked both The Rock and John Cena to focus on their Hollywood careers and stay away from the WWE.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Reigns was asked about his rumored match-ups against the aforementioned megastars.

While speaking in-character, Reigns said: “Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans, but it ain’t a dream of his, you know what I mean? I get a lot of this with both Dwayne and John. These guys are doing very well for themselves, there’s no question about it.

“If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set and keep pumping out these streaming service movies.”

Reigns added, “Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.”

Earlier this week, Cena said in an interview that the pandemic era has allowed Reigns to “find out who he is” from a character standpoint.

As noted earlier, Reigns vs. Cena is the rumored main event for this year’s SummerSlam.

Reigns will defend his title against Rey Mysterio this Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.