WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly will be defending the title against Rey Mysterio at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer/F4wonline.com.

As noted during Friday’s SmackDown, Reigns attacked Mysterio and his son Dominik during their second SmackDown Tag Team Titles match against The Usos.

Below is the updated lineup for the upcoming PPV:

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Universal Championship Match)

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. TBD (Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

The WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.