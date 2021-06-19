The first-ever WWE Hell In a Cell match on network TV took place as tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event, with Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Universal Title over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio dominated for a good part of the match, hitting Reigns with a fire extinguisher, a loaded toolbox, a steel chair, and a table. Reigns ended up winning by submission after applying a modified Guillotine. SmackDown went off the air with Reigns wishing a Happy Father’s Day to Mysterio.

Mysterio vs. Reigns was originally announced for Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, but WWE officials made the decision on Thursday to move it. You can click here for our earlier report on WWE moving the match.

There’s no word on what’s planned next for Reigns, but it’s been reported that he will not be wrestling on Sunday at the pay-per-view.

The storyline with Reigns and The Usos also moved forward on tonight’s SmackDown. After tension between Reigns and Jimmy Uso for the past few weeks, with Jey Uso caught in the middle, tonight’s show saw Jimmy get on the same page as Reigns and later join him in the ring to raise his arm in victory after the main event. Jey did not appear on tonight’s show and the storyline was that Jimmy tried all week to get in touch with him, but he was nowhere to be seen. Reigns told Jimmy at one point to worry about nothing but finding Jey, but SmackDown went off the air without an update.

Regarding Mysterio, he noted during a promo on tonight’s SmackDown that his son, SmackDown Dominik Mysterio, is currently out of action due to last week’s attack by Reigns. It sounds like WWE may keep Dominik off TV for a few weeks as Rey said he’s not sure when he will be back in the ring.

Stay tuned for more on Reigns and Mysterio. Below are several shots and video clips of tonight’s Hell In a Cell main event from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa: