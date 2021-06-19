Last night on SmackDown, WWE Official Adam Pearce made the call to give Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn a rematch at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Now that we’re on the eve of this gruesome pay-per-view event — anything can happen.

In today’s episode of Talking Smack, Pearce first came on to discuss what exactly inspired him to make this matchup between these former friends turned foes and if it had to do with Zayn’s most recent obsession with Owens since their clash at WrestleMania 37.

“I look at this from a longer perspective. I’ve known both Kevin and Sami for upwards of 15 years. You might say they’ve been obsessed with each other for that duration,” Pearce noted. “I think the WWE Universe wants to see a resolution, and I think they’re going to get one on Sunday.”

Moments after Pearce made that statement, one of the opponents for that match, Sami Zayn, interrupted Pearce’s interview to brag about what he plans on doing come Sunday. In his eyes, Owens is not the family man he portrays himself to be. Instead, he sees a co-conspiring rat. Zayn’s goal is to seek karmic justice and finally gain an advantage over Owens.

“The worst is when you have Kevin Owens, who carries on as the relentless fighting machine [and] fighting family man. A man that’s fighting to put food on his family’s table. At the end of the day, he’s the worst kind of rat. He is a corporate co-conspirator. There’s nothing lower than that,” Zayn said. “For everything that Kevin Owens has done to me over the years, this stretch — him being part of this conspiracy against me — is worse than anything he’s ever done. At Hell in a Cell, karmic justice will be served.”

You can check out Adam Pearce and Sami Zayn’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.