This week is set to be a busy one at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly scheduled to visit to scout talent on Thursday, while several main roster wrestlers are mandated to be there for training as the company prepares to return to touring next month.

We noted before how Vince is scheduled to be at the Performance Center to scout talent as the company makes a significant effort to replenish the main roster, which has been hit recently with releases and repeat booking. Now Fightful Select reports that there are a lot of main roster wrestlers at the Performance Center this week as well.

It was noted that many wrestlers that have been off WWE TV for quite a while made the trip to the Performance Center today, including Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 in April.

It was also reported that wrestlers who have asked for time off were not exempt from being at the Performance Center for training this week.

