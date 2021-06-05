On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with Chris Van Vliet of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. They looked back on Waltman’s tag team and feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane. During their feud, Waltman attacked Kane with a flamethrower, and Waltman revealed a behind the scenes detail from that spot.

“Actually, he shot me with fire first. I had a match with Undertaker, and he came out during the match and went to shoot Taker and shot me instead,” Waltman recalled. “So I was just paying him back. That was take two. The first time I went out there, we go to do the same exact thing. I pushed the button, and the battery’s dead on the flamethrower, so it doesn’t work.

“I pushed it over and over again, and finally, we’re all looking at each other. It was this big awkward moment, and all of a sudden, I just ran back. We figured things out. It must have been half an hour later. We figured out how to get that back in there, and the people bought it. When we did it again, the people bought it. That stuff never happens live. I don’t know if you’ve ever noticed this, but if anything’s gonna go wrong, it always goes wrong on the taped show usually?”

Van Vliet asked Waltman how Kane kept himself safe during that spot.

“There was this gel that you could use,” Waltman noted. “He just covered his hair in this flame retardant gel. He had it on his on his costume. It warmed him up a bit. He didn’t catch on fire. That’s crazy, right? Can you imagine doing s**t like that nowadays? When he shot me with the fireball, that burned my damn eye, and I remember one time, Chyna, they did something where she got some fire on her, and it actually burned her a little bit.”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac!