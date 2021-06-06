Four matches have been announced so far for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will face Diamante in the main event.

The other matches announced are Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight, The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5, and JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube Channel.