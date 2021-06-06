Four matches have been announced so far for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will face Diamante in the main event.
The other matches announced are Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight, The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5, and JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds.
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube Channel.
Tomorrow, main event.
….The rerise of Shida….
日本時間8日朝8時より
YouTube「AEW Dark Election」メインイベント。志田復活です#AEW #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/jAMVOC69eh
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 6, 2021
This Monday on #AEWDarkElevation! It's Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight! pic.twitter.com/puhLPNRWKG
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 6, 2021