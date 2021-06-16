Soon after Piper Niven made her debut on this week’s WWE RAW, social media was flooded with messages from fans criticizing the former NXT UK Superstar for being overweight.

Several WWE Superstars have since come to the defense of Niven.

Mia Yim tweeted:

The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind.

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed said he could relate to Niven due to his own experience dealing with body shaming:

This happens to me every time I’m on screen, don’t worry about the haters … they can stay hating, we keep shining.

Nash Carter, one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, said the body shamers could never “put a dude through a wall” like Reed.

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair re-tweeted Yim’s post and seemed to agree with the message.

As we’ve noted at this link, the new ring name pitched for Niven is “Dew Drop” or “Doudrop,” but nothing is official just yet. Eva Marie has teased the possibility of pursuing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Niven, her on-screen protégé.

